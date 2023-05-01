X

Mercer names scholars in program to train rural pediatricians

Health News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago
In Georgia 65 counties are without a pediatrician

Mercer School of Medicine has awarded full-tuition scholarships to medical school to10 students committed to serving rural Georgia communities as pediatricians. The awards come following a February announcement from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Mercer University School of Medicine on a $200 million partnership geared toward increasing pediatric health care access in rural Georgia.

The scholars, all of whom have strong ties to rural Georgia, will receive full tuition for up to four academic years as long as they remain in good academic standing. A long-term sustainable fund given by the Children’s Board of Trustees made the program possible.

“On the heels of our announcement earlier this year, we are thrilled to recognize the inaugural recipients of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Rural Pediatric Scholarship Program,” said Donna Hyland, chief executive officer of Children’s, in a press release. “These medical students will fill a need in rural communities and will make a tremendous impact on the families who are seeking care from a pediatrician close to home.”

The 2023 academic year class of Rural Pediatrics Scholarship Program recipients include:

• Mackenzie Best of Bonaire (Class of 2026)

• Lauren Brooker of Sandersville (Class of 2025)

• Jonathon Edgy of Waynesville (Class of 2023)

• Leeia Fields of Douglas (Class of 2025)

• Kimberly Gunby of Stapleton (Class of 2024)

• Megan Hobbs of Hazelhurst (Class of 2025)

• Alyssa Lorenzen of Forsyth (Class of 2025)

• Landon Simmons of Euharlee (Class of 2026)

• Harsimran Singh of Bainbridge (Class of 2026)

• Nelliena Young of Albany (Class of 2023)

There is a increasing nationwide trend of rural hospitals closures. Over a span of 10 years, from 2012-22, at least eight rural hospitals in the state were shuttered. In Georgia, 120 of the state’s 159 counties considered rural. Earlier this year, Gov. Brian Kemp said that 67 counties in Georgia have ten or fewer physicians and 65 counties have no pediatricians.

“Most of Georgia’s rural counties are without pediatricians and almost no rural counties have enough pediatricians,” Mercer University School of Medicine Dean Jean Sumner said in a press release.

“This scholarship, in time, will allow all Georgia’s rural children to have access to the care they need close to home. We are deeply grateful for the trust in us and the commitment Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta has to help rural communities.”

Donovan J. Thomas is a 2022 graduate of Howard University, where he studied journalism and Spanish, was editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, The Hilltop and served as president of the sole student chapter of The Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting.

