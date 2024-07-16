A judge has refused to extend the timeframe for Georgia’s new Medicaid plan

Georgia has the option of permanently expanding Medicaid to those on Pathways as well as all 290,000 or so poor uninsured Georgia adults, but like nine other states, Georgia Republican leaders have declined to do so, citing uncertainty about federal funding and the cost to the states. For the past decade Washington has been funding 90% of Medicaid costs for the 40 states that chose to fully expand the government health insurance program to all poor adults.

Instead, Kemp and the Trump administration spent nearly two years designing a Medicaid program that would cover fewer people but be better tailored to the state’s needs, such as promoting a link between working and health, and called it Pathways. Patient advocates countered that those who can work mostly already do, and those who don’t work need health insurance to be able to work.

Pathways is open to Georgia adults who work 80 hours a month or more, or volunteer for a registered nonprofit or perform other specified activities. Kemp offiicals created the unique program under federal rules as a five-year “demonstration” program, which promotes trying out a new idea to see if it would work.

Although it was first approved in 2020, Pathways did not launch until July 1, 2023. In its first year Pathways is falling far short of what Kemp aides expected. Kemp has responded by condemning the delay caused by the Biden administration.

Kemp aides projected about 90,000 Georgians would enroll within the first 12 months, but preliminary data obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Tuesday show enrollment at less than 4,500 as of July 5.

The ruling amps the stakes in Georgia for the presidential election between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Pathways was approved and touted by the Trump administration, but the Biden administration generally opposes work requirements for health care and prefers full expansion to all poor. Come 2025, if Georgia asks Washington for another five-year run for Pathways, much of the answer will depend on who is in the White House.

Kemp and his aides and consultants spent nearly two years developing the unique system of the Pathways program. Then after it was approved as a five-year trial project in 2020, the Biden administration took office and delayed it for nearly two years, citing changes to the health system during the pandemic.

As a result, though Kemp began developing his health programs soon after he took office in 2019, Pathways did not open for enrollment until July 1, 2023.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services twice rejected Georgia’s request to extend Pathways, saying the state had failed to meet requirements for an extension request, including a public notice and comment period. Georgia argued that it was seeking to amend the program, so those requirements should not apply.

In her latest ruling, Wood said the state had indeed made an extension request. She agreed that the Biden administration’s decision to revoke parts of Pathways had delayed its implementation, but she said even if that was improper it still did not allow the state to “now skirt the rules and regulations governing time extensions.”

“If Georgia wants to extend the program beyond the September 30, 2025, deadline, it has to follow the rules for obtaining an extension,” she wrote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.