After the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June 2022 allowing states like Georgia to institute abortion bans, states with abortion bans or restrictions started attracting fewer medical residents, the new doctors who work in training at academic hospitals.

Court decisions in 2022 and 2023 including by Georgia’s state Supreme Court affirmed its abortion ban after about six weeks of pregnancy.

New research by the Association of American Medical Colleges shows applications by graduating medical students for residency positions are lower now in states with abortion bans and other significant abortion restrictions. The nonprofit organization KFF Health News interviewed medical students who confirmed their reasoning.