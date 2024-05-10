Health News

Georgia sees drop in medical resident applicants after Supreme Court abortion ruling

Numbers here follow report that fewer medical students are applying for residencies in states with abortion restrictions
National statistics show states like Georgia with abortion bans or restrictions are attracting fewer medical residents. In the photo, legislators along with reproductive rights group Amplify Atlanta announced new abortion-rights legislation at the Capitol on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

National statistics show states like Georgia with abortion bans or restrictions are attracting fewer medical residents. In the photo, legislators along with reproductive rights group Amplify Atlanta announced new abortion-rights legislation at the Capitol on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
By
34 minutes ago

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision in June 2022 allowing states like Georgia to institute abortion bans, states with abortion bans or restrictions started attracting fewer medical residents, the new doctors who work in training at academic hospitals.

Court decisions in 2022 and 2023 including by Georgia’s state Supreme Court affirmed its abortion ban after about six weeks of pregnancy.

New research by the Association of American Medical Colleges shows applications by graduating medical students for residency positions are lower now in states with abortion bans and other significant abortion restrictions. The nonprofit organization KFF Health News interviewed medical students who confirmed their reasoning.

Georgia is working to attract doctors to cope with a nationwide doctor shortage, and research shows that medical residents are most likely to stay and work in the state where they did their residency training.

Here is the Georgia data from Association of American Medical Colleges. It shows the trend in medical graduates applying for residencies in Georgia, in all specialties, compared to the national average. In Georgia the decline followed years of increases.

2023-2024

  • Georgia: 9.5% decrease
  • U.S. average: 0.4% decrease

2022-2023

  • Georgia: 1.0% decrease
  • U.S. average: 1.8% decrease

2021-2022

  • Georgia: 5.1% increase
  • U.S. average: 0.5% increase

Source: Association of American Medical Colleges

ExplorePregnancy and abortion: How do they work?

About the Author

Ariel Hart is a reporter on health care issues. She works on the AJC’s health team and has reported on subjects including the Voting Rights Act and transportation.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special

From best man to hitman: ‘Dateline’ on Atlanta DJ who had wife killed

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Medical residents increasingly avoiding states with abortion restrictions

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Georgia early voting turnout rises to 240K ahead of final week

Credit: Family photo

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help

Credit: Family photo

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Witness testimony resumes as Trump's hush money trial enters 15th day
21m ago
The Latest

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Medical residents increasingly avoiding states with abortion restrictions
Atlanta advocates for menopause relief applaud new options
Landmark study of cancer in Black women launches in Georgia
Featured

Credit: NYT

A Supreme Court immunity ruling may not save Trump in Georgia
Proposals on table, but no deal imminent to return Braves games to Comcast
For undocumented drivers, new Georgia bill brings added stress