Family remembers ‘best of the best’ killed in Atlanta shooting

She was also described as a loving wife and mother of two, a middle sister to two brothers, and cherished daughter. She was a mother of two young children, friends said.

The family noted the outpouring of tears, love and support from her friends, calling them, “beyond measure.”

The shootings happened at about 12:08 p.m. Wednesday in a waiting room of an upper-level office at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical building on West Peachtree Street. St. Pierre is believed to have been there for a medical appointment.

Four other women, ages 71, 56, 39 and 25, were rushed to Grady hospital, arriving between 20 to 30 minutes of each other.