Family remembers ‘best of the best’ killed in Atlanta shooting

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

53 minutes ago

The family of Amy St. Pierre, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employee who was killed in the shooting at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical office building, released a statement Thursday.

In a statement e-mailed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the family said, “Our beloved Amy was brilliant, kind, big-hearted and simply the ‘best of the best’. "

An Emory University honors graduate who obtained an MBA from Georgia State University, the family said St. Pierre traveled the world “with curiosity and courage.”

Her family said she was driven by compassion, both in her work in the field of maternal mortality, and in her everyday life.

“Amy was selfless always, she wanted more for others but never for herself. A generous supporter of worthy causes, she was the social conscience of our family,” the statement said.

She was also described as a loving wife and mother of two, a middle sister to two brothers, and cherished daughter. She was a mother of two young children, friends said.

The family noted the outpouring of tears, love and support from her friends, calling them, “beyond measure.”

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

The shootings happened at about 12:08 p.m. Wednesday in a waiting room of an upper-level office at the Northside Hospital Midtown medical building on West Peachtree Street. St. Pierre is believed to have been there for a medical appointment.

Four other women, ages 71, 56, 39 and 25, were rushed to Grady hospital, arriving between 20 to 30 minutes of each other.

