Bird flu case in Missouri looks like a ‘one-off,’ no signs of spreading

The bird flu has been spreading widely among wild birds, poultry, dairy cows and a growing number of other animals. Its rising presence in the environment increases the chances that people will be exposed and potentially catch it, Shah said.

While health officials wouldn’t reveal where in Missouri the case occurred, they have not seen any evidence of unusual levels of influenza activity in Missouri. There has been no increase in the volume of visits to emergency departments for influenza and no increase in laboratory detections of influenza cases in Missouri.

Shah noted unusual flu strains that come from animals occasionally are found in people. This year alone, health officials have identified seven human cases of swine flu in the U.S. But this is the first time the surveillance system detected an avian flu like this.

This version of bird flu — known as highly pathogenic avian influenza or by its scientific name of H5N1 — was discovered in a dairy farmworker April 1. That case marked the first time a human had caught the virus from a mammal. Since then, 13 people in the U.S. have been confirmed to have the virus.

Mystery remains about the Missouri case. Shah said the data generated thus far show an H5 virus that is closely related to the H5 virus circulating among dairy cows. But Missouri is not one of the dozen states that have reported outbreaks in dairy cattle.

Shah said the probe continues and requires the work of “shoe-leather” epidemiologists. They are looking at whether the person visited a farm, a fair or a zoo, or had other potential exposures to animals. Was there contact with anyone who was sick? Was there consumption of raw dairy products?

CDC officials said the risk to the general public remains low. But they said they are continuing to look for changes in the virus that would change the agency’s risk assessment.

Georgia has not yet had a bird flu case associated with the growing outbreak in dairy cows.

Citing patient confidentiality, health officials have disclosed few details about the Missouri case, which was first announced late last week. The person had chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and weakness, and was hospitalized Aug. 22 “for reasons related to their underlying medical conditions,” Shah said. The person has since recovered.

The patient was tested for flu as part of the treatment and was positive for influenza A, a broad virus category. Subsequent testing — completed last week — found the bug to belong to a category of viruses usually seen in birds and not people. But the patient had very low concentrations of viral genetic material, leaving officials without the ability to fully analyze and identify it, Shah said.

Shah also announced Thursday that the agency is working with five commercial companies — Aegis, ARUP, Gingko BioWorks, Labcorp and Quest — that make diagnostic tests to get them working on developing bird flu tests in case they’re needed in the future.

Seema Lakdawala, a virologist and influenza expert at Emory University, praised the commercial testing partnership, but noted, “That will only focus on humans.”

It’s not enough, she said. With this human case showing a link to the strain of the virus circulating in cattle but no cases among cattle herds in Missouri, she said, “This suggests something is missing here.”

Without routine testing at dairy farms, she said it’s likely cases are being missed. She called on the USDA to form partnerships on cows “to get more granular information about the extent of this outbreak and how widespread it is.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.