Atlanta senior living facilities rank among best in the country

U.S. News & World report includes four Atlanta-based institutions among top-rated communities

By Morayo Ogunbayo
15 minutes ago

In recognition of National Senior Citizens Day (Aug. 21), U.S. News & World Report has determined the best assisted living facilities in the country, with four in Atlanta making the list.

After analyzing survey responses from nearly 400,000 residents and their families nationwide, the news outlet determined the metro area’s Arbor Terrace Cascade, Big Bethel Village, Governor’s Glen Memory Care Community and Summerset Assisted Living Community were among the best. In addition to residents’ satisfaction, the facilities were judged on safety, care, community and other services.

The list split the communities into five categories: independent living, assisted living, memory care, continuing care retirement and nursing homes.

Wondering if you or a parent needs to move into an assisted care facility? A Place for Mom says to look out for these signs.

Requiring help with daily tasks such as showering, getting dressed and using the bathroom may be a key sign it is time to look into senior living options.

If you or a loved one lacks opportunities for daily socialization, an independent senior living facility may be a good choice. They encourage residents to get involved in activities, such as fitness classes and happy hours.

Many older adults who lack the energy to consistently grocery shop or cook for themselves can face malnutrition. But the better senior living facilities have chefs who create menus that align with the nutrition older adults need, and can even include meal plans for specific diets and religious exemptions.

National Senior Citizens Day was first declared by President Ronald Reagan in 1988, with the goal of increasing awareness of issues that affect older Americans, particularly health deterioration. Even with the increased awareness, it is often difficult for older adults and their families to decide when it may be time to look into senior living facilities.

While this decision often feels fraught and even scary, facilities such as these can often provide the freedom older adults might need.

Morayo Ogunbayo is a rising senior at Penn State majoring in journalism with a minor in sustainability.

