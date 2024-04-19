Atlanta a top 10 city for ‘best’-rated senior living communities

If you’re ready to embrace the golden years in a city that truly knows how to take care of its seniors, look no further than Atlanta. Our city is home to an impressive 30 “best”-rated senior living communities, according to a new report.

To determine its “2024 Best Senior Living ratings” report, U.S. News & World Report evaluated nearly 4,000 communities across the United States in categories such as independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement.

The ratings are based on a methodology that takes into account resident and family member satisfaction with key factors like safety, care, community management, staff, value, and other services and amenities, like food and dining.

Of the 274 senior living communities in Atlanta, according to the publication, 30 earned the distinction of being named “best.”

One of the Atlanta communities awarded is Lenbrook, recognized for both assisted living and independent living, with memory care also available.

“Moving from a home that I have lived in for over 25 years, downsizing and walking away from possessions you have grown to know and love, is always traumatic,” one resident review reads. “That said, Lenbrook has made me feel at home and secure. I did some research prior to committing to Lenbrook, and it has proven to be the premier location for my wife and I.”

Another standout community is Arbor Terrace Cascade, named a “best” community for memory care; it offers assisted living options, as well.

With so many “best”-rated communities to choose from, seniors and their families will likely be able to find a home that meets their needs and preferences.