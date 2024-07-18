Atlanta physician joining USA Gymnastics Men’s Team at 2024 Summer Olympics

“I’m very excited. I’m a little anxious but in a positive way,” said Laury in an interview, shortly before heading to Paris. The 2024 Olympics officially kick off July 26, when the Opening Ceremony is set to take place along the Seine River through Paris

“I’m trying to use my prior experiences with gymnastics and positively fueling the nervousness and channeling that. But I’m really honored, very honored to be in this position to be able to support the team.”

Credit: custom Credit: custom

Laury, now 36, has served as the team physician for the USA Gymnastics Men’s National Team since 2021. The team includes Brody Malone of Summerville in northwest Georgia, along with Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Stephen Nedoroscik and Frederick Richard. Two others, Khoi Young and Shane Wiskus were named traveling replacement athletes.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Last year, the U.S. men’s gymnastics team won a team bronze medal at the 2023 world championships — the men’s program’s first at a major international competition in nearly a decade. Americans believe they are capable of even more at the Summer Olympics.

“That was a great stepping stone in the lead up to the Olympics,” said Laury. “They are a great group of guys, hardworking. They work well together as a team. They’re team players, very focused, very dedicated.”

Laury, who graduated from McEachern High School in Cobb County, believes his experience as a gymnast helped him prepare for this role.

“It forced me to be organized. It forced me to set goals, work towards those goals and be committed to attaining those goals,” he said. “And I think just having gone through the experience of being a competitive gymnast has helped me be able to relate more personally to the athletes, specifically the gymnast, because I can say I’ve been there. I know first hand what you are going through and kind of work together to get through whatever injury or whatever illness you are working through and get back to doing what you love doing.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

While injuries are sometimes unpredictable and unexpected, he said there are steps athletes can take to reduce the chances of an injury. This includes adequately warming up as well as a post-workout recovery that includes stretching as well as cold and hot tub immersion therapy.

Laury said he believes in a “holistic” approach to treating a patient, stressing the importance of good sleep, nutrition, hydration, and emotional well-being.

When first introduced to gymnastics, Laury said he was hooked immediately. His favorite events were the rings and parallel bars.

“The thrill of competing was something I really enjoyed,” he said.

He and his older brother Justin ended up on the men’s gymnastics team at the University of Michigan where they enjoyed great success.

Credit: custom Credit: custom

Laury was a member of the 2002 Junior Olympic National team, and finished third on rings and 10th in the all-around at the 2006 Junior Olympic Nationals. He was also part of the Michigan team that won the 2010 NCAA Championship.

Laury’s interest in medicine was initially inspired by a foot injury when he was about 11 years old. He said the doctor who reviewed his X-ray results helped guide him through his rehabilitation process and help him recover and return to gymnastics.

Credit: custom Credit: custom

His interest in medicine deepened while studying at the University of Michigan. He decided to major in biology.

“I love the idea of being able to help people get better and being able to use my experience as a gymnast to relate to my patients on a deeper level,” he said.

As his time at Michigan as an undergrad came to a close, he prepared for medical school and retired from competitive gymnastics. While at Michigan, he also won every academic honor available to him, including three College Gymnastics Association First Team Academic All-American honors.

But as he headed to Paris, he said he is focused on supporting the Men’s Gymnastics Team.

“I’m really excited to have this moment of culmination of all of the years of hard work, and be able to be part of their journey and experience at the Olympics.”