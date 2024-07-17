Delta organizes send-off for members of Team USA at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines celebrated members of Team USA on Wednesday at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport before the athletes flew to Paris for the Summer Games.

The airline had T-shirts and water bottles at the gate where archers, fencers, basketball players and other athletes were scheduled to depart. Signs read, “Good Luck Team USA!” and “A Merci Beaucoup From Us to You.”

Atlanta-based Delta is managing travel for all U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes.