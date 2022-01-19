Hamburger icon
Hazmat spill in Lithia Springs shuts down busy road

Firefighters and other emergency crews responded to a hazmat situation along Riverside Parkway on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities responded after a tractor-trailer overturned. (Credit: Douglas County Fire/EMS Department)
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
An overturned truck leaked several gallons of hazardous material onto a Lithia Springs road Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

An emergency response team from the Douglas County Fire/EMS Department responded to the hazmat incident, which began shortly after 2 p.m. along Riverside Parkway near North River Road, according to Douglas County spokesman Rick Martin.

A tractor-trailer tipped on its side and chlorobenzotrifluoride spilled from the truck into a ditch, Martin said.

No injuries were reported, and no homes or businesses had to be evacuated.

The chemical spill forced authorities to close Riverside Parkway in both directions. Cleanup of the 55-gallon containers is expected to last “for a few hours.”

“We would like to encourage motorists to please avoid the area and use alternative routes,” Martin said in a news release.

Chlorobenzotrifluoride is a toxic, hazardous substance used as an intermediate to manufacture dyes and pharmaceuticals, according to the New Jersey Department of Health. Print industry professionals also use the colorless liquid as an ink solvent, the National Institutes of Health said.

About the Author

Matt Bruce is a reporter for the breaking news team. He can be reached via email at Matt.Bruce@ajc.com.

