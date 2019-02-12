X
Happy birthday, Georgia

Time to sing “happy birthday” to the state on all our minds.

The group of 114 settlers who founded the Colony of Georgia on Feb. 12, 1733, had no way of knowing what the settlement would grow into: a state the rest of America would watch on the big screen, or that it would produce literary phenomenons such as Margaret Mitchell and Alice Walker.

And who would have guessed that, more than 200 years later, Georgia would give the United States its 39th president?

So take some time to celebrate Georgia this weekend. Maybe pay a visit to some of its gorgeous natural wonders or one of its often over-looked beaches.

Happy 290th birthday, Georgia. Here’s to many more.

