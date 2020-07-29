Breaking News

HAPPENING NOW: Downtown streets closed for suspicious package investigation

Traffic has been blocked Wednesday morning as police investigate a suspicious package downtown, closing Williams Street, Cone Street and Marietta Street to incoming traffic.
News | 53 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis

A suspicious package is causing traffic delays in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police officers have blocked Marietta Street, Cone Street and Williams Street from incoming traffic Wednesday morning to investigate the package, police spokesman Officer Anthony Grant said. The department’s SWAT unit is on the scene and working to remove the package.

The area has been locked down since before 10 a.m. and has not reopened to traffic.

