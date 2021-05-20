Hampton man accused of stealing women’s car, shooting at them while driving away

A man is behind bars after authorities in Clayton County said he robbed two women at gunpoint and then shot at them as he drove away in their car.
Bahbi Kelske, 24, faces multiple charges, including armed robbery, in connection with the Wednesday morning incident, according to Clayton jail records.
It happened in front of a Dollar Tree store in Lovejoy, according to the Clayton sheriff’s office. Authorities said Kelske approached the two women, robbed them at gunpoint and took their car.
“During the robbery, the suspect fired five rounds at the victims’ feet before leaving,” the sheriff’s office said.
He took off heading north on Tara Boulevard, officials said.
By means that aren’t clear, Clayton deputies located Kelske in the area of Tara Boulevard and Fayetteville Road. The sheriff’s office said deputies intercepted his escape “with a felony takedown, and with the assistance of other units boxed the suspect in.”
The sheriff’s office did not release additional details on the arrest to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but said the Hampton man was taken into custody “quickly without further incident.”
The gun used in the robbery was found in the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.
Kelske remains in the Clayton jail without bond. In addition to armed robbery, he is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft by taking, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during a crime and driving with a suspended license.