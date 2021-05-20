Hampton man accused of stealing women’s car, shooting at them while driving away

By means that aren’t clear, Clayton deputies located Kelske in the area of Tara Boulevard and Fayetteville Road. The sheriff’s office said deputies intercepted his escape “with a felony takedown, and with the assistance of other units boxed the suspect in.”

The sheriff’s office did not release additional details on the arrest to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, but said the Hampton man was taken into custody “quickly without further incident.”

The gun used in the robbery was found in the stolen vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Kelske remains in the Clayton jail without bond. In addition to armed robbery, he is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, theft by taking, reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during a crime and driving with a suspended license.