Hammer-wielding man accused of hijacking MARTA bus, driving to station

A man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after he was accused of using a hammer to scare a MARTA bus driver so he could hijack the vehicle.
About 4:20 p.m., a bus passenger used a hammer to strike one of the hand rails, scaring the driver, MARTA spokeswoman Colleen Kiernan told AJC.com. The driver pulled over at Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and Troy Street, and everyone except for the hammer-wielding man got off.
The man then drove the vehicle to the North Avenue bus loop, where he was arrested by MARTA police, Kiernan said. There were no injuries and no damage to the bus.
Another bus was sent to pick up the passengers and driver who got off before the suspect drove away, Kiernan added.
The suspect’s name and charges have not been released. MARTA police are expected to provide both at a later time.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.
In other news: