Hall County investigators say armed robbery suspect left behind unique clues

Those are two of the clues Hall County investigators are using to find a man accused of robbing a convenience store in Lula early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Circle M at the intersection of Ga. 365 and Ga. 52 at about 12:30 a.m. after a man approached the cash register, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash, according to spokesman Derreck Booth.