Hall County investigators say armed robbery suspect left behind unique clues

Red tennis shoes. A handgun with a turquoise-colored frame.
Those are two of the clues Hall County investigators are using to find a man accused of robbing a convenience store in Lula early Sunday morning, authorities said.
Sheriff’s deputies were called to the Circle M at the intersection of Ga. 365 and Ga. 52 at about 12:30 a.m. after a man approached the cash register, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded cash, according to spokesman Derreck Booth.
The suspect then pointed the gun at another man in the store and demanded his keys, Booth said in a news release. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the accused robber got into the customer’s car, then promptly got out and ran away, the release said. Deputies and a K-9 unit searched the area but were unable to find the man.
No one was injured during the incident.
Thanks to surveillance video, investigators learned that the man was wearing red tennis shoes in addition to a black or blue hooded jacket, black pants and a neck gaiter that covered his face. The gun was also distinctive: it had a turquoise frame.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hall County Investigator Robert Frisbie at 770-297-2641.