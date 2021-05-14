ajc logo
Hall County deputies seeking man charged with rape, child molestation

Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez-Bonilla, 24, of Gainesville, is wanted by Hall County sheriff's deputies on multiple counts of rape and child molestation.
Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez-Bonilla, 24, of Gainesville, is wanted by Hall County sheriff's deputies on multiple counts of rape and child molestation.

By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hall County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 24-year-old man wanted on multiple charges of rape and child molestation, officials announced Friday.

Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez-Bonilla, of Gainesville, is wanted on two counts of rape, one count of aggravated child molestation and three counts of child molestation, Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Derreck Booth said in a news release.

Investigators took out warrants against Hernandez-Bonilla on April 12 but have not been able to locate him. He was last seen near his former home on Royal Way in Gainesville driving a black car, Booth said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hernandez-Bonilla works in the HVAC industry is known by several different aliases, including Alex Bonilla, Selvin Arnulfo Bonilla, Selvin Bonilla and Selvin Arnulfo Hernandez.

Hernandez-Bonilla’s charges stem from multiple incidents and two different victims, Booth said. He faces one count of rape in the case of a sexual assault against a woman at his home on June 6, 2020, the sheriff’s office said.

The other rape and child molestation charges are related to several incidents that involved a girl under the age of 16, Booth said. Those incidents took place at the victim’s home, which is also located in Hall County, between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30 of 2019, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hernandez-Bonilla also has outstanding warrants related to fleeing from the police during a traffic stop in early 2017, Booth said.

Anyone who spots Hernandez-Bonilla should not approach him, but call 911. Sheriff’s office Investigators J. Phillips and R. Sinyard ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 770-536-5206 or 770-297-4697.

