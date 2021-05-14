Hall County deputies seeking man charged with rape, child molestation

Hernandez-Bonilla’s charges stem from multiple incidents and two different victims, Booth said. He faces one count of rape in the case of a sexual assault against a woman at his home on June 6, 2020, the sheriff’s office said.

The other rape and child molestation charges are related to several incidents that involved a girl under the age of 16, Booth said. Those incidents took place at the victim’s home, which is also located in Hall County, between Sept. 1 and Nov. 30 of 2019, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hernandez-Bonilla also has outstanding warrants related to fleeing from the police during a traffic stop in early 2017, Booth said.

Anyone who spots Hernandez-Bonilla should not approach him, but call 911. Sheriff’s office Investigators J. Phillips and R. Sinyard ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call 770-536-5206 or 770-297-4697.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.