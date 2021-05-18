Half of Atlanta gas stations still dry

The Colonial Pipeline stretches from Texas to New Jersey and delivers about 45% of the gasoline consumed on the East Coast. It reported May 7 it was shutting down because of a cyberattack.

Tuesday morning, shippers reported a new problem: Colonial Pipeline’s communication system was down. It is unclear what kind of impact that could have on consumers.

Causing even more anxiety is the coming holiday season. Montrae Waiters, a AAA spokeswoman, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the average price per gallon in the state was $2.95 Tuesday. That is eight cents higher than last Tuesday.

AAA expects more than 37 million people to travel 50 miles or more between May 27 and May 31. That’s a 60% increase from last year, when only 23 million traveled, the lowest on record since AAA began recording the number in 2000.

Even with more stations getting gas, finding it has become a game of cat and mouse for consumers.

Robert Bovell, a rideshare driver and chauffeur who lives in Midtown, depends on apps like Fuelman to find fuel compatible with his cars. He recently had to drive to a service station near the airport to get premium gas for his Mercedes after not being able to find any in the city.

“It was rough man, when you see these big names out of gas,” said Bovell, who more often drives his Suburban SUV, which takes regular and flex-fuel.

Shae Primus, an Atlanta matchmaker, didn’t have the patience of Bovell.

On Saturday, she drove for 30 minutes looking for premium gas for her Mercedes-Benz GLK350.

“My car was on E and I didn’t have a choice,” Primus said. “So I desperately pulled over to a gas station and put unleaded in my tank and crossed my fingers. Mercedes clearly states to only use premium.”

On Tuesday, Primus is still driving the unleaded, trying to run it out before she searches again for premium.

“I have not had any problems so far,” she said. “But I am praying.”