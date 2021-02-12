Gwinnett’s Brookwood High School students build outdoor seating

Students designed the tables in class using software, according to a news release from Gwinnett County Public Schools. They selected the best elements from each design and built the tables using tools including circular and miter saws, orbital sanders and impact drovers.

Juniors and seniors also used a three-dimensional printer to make horseshoe sign holders, according to the school district. They then engraved acrylic with lasers to make logo signs for a display case.