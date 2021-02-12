X

Gwinnett’s Brookwood High School students build outdoor seating

Brookwood High School students Edward Moreno, Jacob Ogelvie, Bailey Busby and Simon Bratescu build picnic tables at school. (Courtesy photo)
Brookwood High School students Edward Moreno, Jacob Ogelvie, Bailey Busby and Simon Bratescu build picnic tables at school. (Courtesy photo)

Credit: Gwinnett County Public Schools

Credit: Gwinnett County Public Schools

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Brookwood High School students in engineering, business and technology classes designed and built picnic tables to increase the school’s outdoor seating capacity while the coronavirus pandemic pushes extended lunches and after-school meetings outside.

Students designed the tables in class using software, according to a news release from Gwinnett County Public Schools. They selected the best elements from each design and built the tables using tools including circular and miter saws, orbital sanders and impact drovers.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

Juniors and seniors also used a three-dimensional printer to make horseshoe sign holders, according to the school district. They then engraved acrylic with lasers to make logo signs for a display case.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.