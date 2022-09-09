ajc logo
Gwinnett Welcoming Week Festival canceled due to rainy forecast

The Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Gwinnett County on Friday canceled what would have been its inaugural Welcoming Week Festival due to the rainy Saturday forecast.

The festival was supposed to take place Saturday in the plaza outside the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville. It was meant to kick off Welcoming Week, a series of events designed to bring Gwinnettians together and promote diversity and inclusion.

Other Welcoming Week events include the African Immigrant Heritage Month reception, which is still scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. at county headquarters, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. Guests are strongly encouraged to register online.

A citizenship clinic will be held Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Duluth library and the Welcoming Week Read Aloud is scheduled for Sept. 17 at the Norcross library.

For more information about the events, visit GwinnettCounty.com/GwinnettWelcomingWeek

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

The Jolt: Grady could get cash infusion as Wellstar closure looms
