Gwinnett Welcoming Week Festival canceled due to rainy forecast

The festival was supposed to take place Saturday in the plaza outside the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in Lawrenceville. It was meant to kick off Welcoming Week, a series of events designed to bring Gwinnettians together and promote diversity and inclusion.

Explore Gwinnett County to host inaugural Welcoming Week Festival

Other Welcoming Week events include the African Immigrant Heritage Month reception, which is still scheduled for tonight at 6 p.m. at county headquarters, 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville. Guests are strongly encouraged to register online.