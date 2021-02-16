Gwinnett to quarantine students who leave the country for spring break

Gwinnett County Public Schools students and staff who plan to travel outside the United States for spring break in April are being warned they must quarantine at home for seven days after their return.
Spring break is April 5-9 this year.
More than a quarter of Gwinnett County residents were foreign born between 2015 and 2019, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates. The school district says it has students from 181 different countries.
The federal government last month began requiring travelers to have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from the virus before they board a flight to the United States.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends international travelers get tested for COVID-19 three to five days after their return and self-quarantine for seven days. Those who test positive must continue isolating based on the most recent guidance for confirmed cases, but even those who test negative should quarantine for seven days, according to the CDC.
International travelers who don’t get tested should quarantine at home for 10 days after their return, according to a school district flyer.
Students and staff who develop symptoms of COVID-19 during quarantine should get tested and follow the CDC’s guidance for suspected cases, the district said.
Parents with questions about how travel might affect their children’s attendance should contact their schools. Employees with questions about the effects of travel on their work schedules should speak with their supervisors, according to the school district.