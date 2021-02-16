Gwinnett to quarantine students who leave the country for spring break

The federal government last month began requiring travelers to have a negative COVID-19 test result or documentation of recovery from the virus before they board a flight to the United States.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends international travelers get tested for COVID-19 three to five days after their return and self-quarantine for seven days. Those who test positive must continue isolating based on the most recent guidance for confirmed cases, but even those who test negative should quarantine for seven days, according to the CDC.