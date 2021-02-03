X

Gwinnett to host virtual event for students hoping to become teachers

Katie Blum of Sugar Hill Elementary School is named 2021 Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year in a ceremony on Dec 10, 2020. She will speak Monday at a virtual event for high school students who want to become teachers. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Credit: Jenni Girtman

By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gwinnett County Public Schools is hosting a virtual event for district students who plan to become teachers. It will include a celebration of the high school seniors who have signed a letter of intent to teach in Gwinnett after earning the required degrees or certificates.

The annual event, known as teacher signing day, will be at 7 p.m. Monday.

Katie Blum, teacher of the year in Gwinnett, is slated to speak. The event will feature scholarship presentations, opportunities to meet with Gwinnett leaders and professional organizations as well as a college fair.

The coronavirus pandemic has limited after-school activities but more than 1,000 students are enrolled in early childhood education and “teaching as a profession” programs in Gwinnett high schools, the district said recently in a newsletter. Those programs allow students to complete at least three related courses in the field.

“Hands-on learning like this allows kids to gain experience and get a preview of their future in the classroom as a teacher,” said Tim Hemans, executive director of academies and career and technical education.

