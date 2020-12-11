Gwinnett teacher of the year works at Sugar Hill Elementary

She will receive $1,000 each year for as long as she is employed with Gwinnett County Public Schools. She also received a crystal peach, a $500 grocery store gift card and basket, a commemorative ring and the use of a new car for one year.

The district Thursday named Kelley Donovan, a sixth-grade humanities teacher at Coleman Middle, as Middle School Teacher of the Year and Philip Peavy, cybersecurity and game design teacher at Paul Duke STEM High School, as high school teacher of the year. They will each receive $750 each year they remain employed with the school district. All three teachers also received laptops.

Katie Blum of Sugar Hill Elementary School is named 2021 Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year in a ceremony Thursday, Dec 10, 2020. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) Credit: Jenni Girtman Credit: Jenni Girtman

The other three finalists were Lena Alonso of Lilburn Elementary School, Julianne Purnell of Five Forks Middle School and Danielle Swaby of South Gwinnett High School. The school district held a small live-streamed celebration for all six finalists Thursday at the instructional support center near Suwanee, where Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks announced the winner.