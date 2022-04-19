Gwinnett to hold event Saturday for recycling, paper shredding

Gwinnett Solid Waste Management and Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful will take hard-to-recycle items and paper for shredding Saturday morning at Coolray Field.
The event is being held to celebrate Earth Day, according to a county news release. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the stadium at 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville.
Paint, clothing, sneakers, tires and electronics will be accepted for sustainable disposal, in addition to papers for shredding, according to the county.
Limits and fees are as follows:
- Limit of five copier boxes of paper per vehicle
- $35 cash fee per projection or console TV
- $15 cash fee per monitor or television
- $5 cash fee per printer
- Limit of 10 gallons of paint per vehicle
- Limit of 8 tires per vehicle; no dealer tires
Place materials in disposable containers or boxes as containers will not be returned.
For more information, call Solid Waste Management at 770-822-7141 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email GCSolidWaste@GwinnettCounty.com.
