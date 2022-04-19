ajc logo
Gwinnett to hold event Saturday for recycling, paper shredding

Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and Gwinnett County Solid Waste Management will collect paper for secure shredding and hard-to-recycle items Saturday morning at Coolray Field.

Combined ShapeCaption
Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and Gwinnett County Solid Waste Management will collect paper for secure shredding and hard-to-recycle items Saturday morning at Coolray Field. (Courtesy Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Gwinnett Solid Waste Management and Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful will take hard-to-recycle items and paper for shredding Saturday morning at Coolray Field.

The event is being held to celebrate Earth Day, according to a county news release. It runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the stadium at 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville.

Paint, clothing, sneakers, tires and electronics will be accepted for sustainable disposal, in addition to papers for shredding, according to the county.

Limits and fees are as follows:

  • Limit of five copier boxes of paper per vehicle
  • $35 cash fee per projection or console TV
  • $15 cash fee per monitor or television
  • $5 cash fee per printer
  • Limit of 10 gallons of paint per vehicle
  • Limit of 8 tires per vehicle; no dealer tires

Place materials in disposable containers or boxes as containers will not be returned.

For more information, call Solid Waste Management at 770-822-7141 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or email GCSolidWaste@GwinnettCounty.com.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

