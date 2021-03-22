Gwinnett students default to in-person learning next year

Roughly 55% of the 177,000 students enrolled in Gwinnett schools are learning in person this semester, but the concentrations vary from school to school. At some campuses, almost 80% of students have returned, Taylor said.

“We have, I think, some very effective models that we can learn from,” he said.

Students learning digitally next school year can stay enrolled at their home schools. Their schedules will mix real-time instruction with independent work time.

Teachers next year will no longer simultaneously teach in-person and digital students, he said. Some teachers will only work with digital students, who may be from several different schools to fill out classes, he said.

Students will continue to have the ability to enroll in Gwinnett Online Campus or Georgia Virtual School.

Some programs or classes, such as band, orchestra or courses that depend on access to special equipment, will not be available digitally, Taylor said.

Since the school year began in August, the district has reported more than 4,700 known cases of COVID-19 among staff and students, according to its website.

The school district recently scheduled vaccinations for 9,000 employees through the county health department and Northside Hospital Gwinnett, said spokeswoman Sloan Roach. Others signed up for appointments through the school system but received their shots elsewhere.