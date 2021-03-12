X

Gwinnett schools to host virtual fair for youth with disabilities

Backpack filled with school supplies. (File photo)
Backpack filled with school supplies. (File photo)

Local News | 53 minutes ago
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gwinnett County Public Schools is hosting a virtual informational event next week for students with disabilities.

The 2020 Transition Fair will begin at 8 a.m. March 20. Students, their families and educators will be able to view recorded sessions about resources for youth with disabilities. The link will be live on the day of the fair.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

The presentations will discuss services for school-aged students and for those preparing for life after school. Topics will include day programs, community living, vocational and career services and recreation and leisure, according to a news release.

Links to the recordings will be available after the event through May 26.

For questions, email Transition.Fair@gcpsk12.org.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.