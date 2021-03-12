Gwinnett schools to host virtual fair for youth with disabilities

The 2020 Transition Fair will begin at 8 a.m. March 20. Students, their families and educators will be able to view recorded sessions about resources for youth with disabilities. The link will be live on the day of the fair.

The presentations will discuss services for school-aged students and for those preparing for life after school. Topics will include day programs, community living, vocational and career services and recreation and leisure, according to a news release.