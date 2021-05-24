Gwinnett schools: Search for Wilbanks’ successor draws 27 applicants

“I’m confident we have the leader we need in the pool,” Blair said of the search process. “Quality is more important than quantity.”

With almost 180,000 students, Gwinnett is the biggest school system in Georgia and 13th-largest in the country. Wilbanks led it for 25 years, the longest-serving superintendent of a large school district in the nation.

The Georgia School Boards Association is processing the applications and will send them to the Gwinnett County Board of Education the week of May 31, said Justin Pauly, association spokesman.

The application period ended Sunday. The Gwinnett school board next month will sort through the applications and schedule interviews. The board in July expects to name one or more finalists.

Pauly said it’s difficult to compare numbers of superintendent applicants across school districts.

“Each district is very different and the board sets the criteria they feel are the best qualities to lead their district,” he said in an email.