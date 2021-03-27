Gwinnett schools budget proposal dips into reserves again

By the end of this fiscal year June 30, the district will likely have spent the $32 million it received from the federal government in last year’s initial round of stimulus funding, Chief Financial Officer Joe Heffron said. That money went to personal protective equipment, internet connections and Chromebooks for students, the school nutrition program and reimbursement for employees who took leave related to COVID-19.

Spending plans are still in the works for the second and third rounds of federal stimulus funds. The third round, part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion relief plan, will send $282.4 million to Gwinnett schools.

Gwinnett is expecting to enroll almost 180,000 students next school year, gaining back most of the 3,000 students that dropped off the rolls in the coronavirus pandemic.

The budget would be balanced with nearly $13 million in reserves but it would keep the tax rate the same. The district has just over $100 million in reserves, Heffron said.

Teacher salaries would increase across the board and all employees would receive cost of living increases on top of the additional $1,000 they anticipate next month from Gov. Brian Kemp.

Substitute pay would increase and Gwinnett would hire five more district-wide social workers. The school district also wants to hire more employees that would help expand the curriculum for artificial intelligence, computer science and civic engagement.

The district is expecting a $49 million increase in state revenue, largely from enrollment growth and a lower level of austerity reductions.

Gwinnett’s property tax base is expected to grow for the eighth consecutive year, a 2% increase that should bring in an additional $20 million though the tax rate is expected to stay the same.

The school board is scheduled to adopt a tentative budget next month. Then two budget hearings must be held before the final budget adoption, slated for June 17. The final tax rate will be adopted sometime in July.

Gwinnett schools’ proposed budget

Total budget, fiscal year 2022: $2,352,600,000

Total budget, fiscal year 2021: $2,344,200,000

Total change: $8.4 million

Percent change: 0.4% increase

Maintenance and operation tax rate: 19.70 mills

Debt service tax rate: 1.90 mills

Projected enrollment 2021-2022 school year: 179,943