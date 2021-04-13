Gwinnett school district seeks input on superintendent search

Gwinnett County Public Schools and the Georgia School Boards Association is seeking public feedback about the traits and experience they’d like in the next district superintendent.
The school board voted last month to end Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks’ contract July 31 and buy out the remaining 11 months of his term. The school district kicked off a superintendent search this week.
A survey seeking community input is open through May 16.
School board members are expected to use the information from the survey as they select the next superintendent. They will interview candidates this summer and name one or more finalists in July.
The survey is open to students, parents, school employees, Gwinnett County residents and area business owners, according to a district news release. It is available in English and Spanish, with translations in Korean and Chinese expected soon.