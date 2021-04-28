Gwinnett school district outlines procedures for meningitis shot

Under a new state rule, effective July 1, all students entering the 11th grade require proof of a booster dose of the meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV4) unless they received their first dose on or after their 16th birthday.

Incoming juniors who are not yet 16 should wait until their 16th birthday to get the booster dose, the Gwinnett school district said in a news release. The booster is in addition to the one required for students entering seventh grade.