Gwinnett school district gives raises to bus drivers

Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced raises for all existing school bus drivers and incoming new hires.
The school district approved an increase of $1.90 per hour. Bus drivers now make between $17.63 and $24.98 per hour. Bus drivers will remain eligible for any cost of living or longevity increases the district approves for next school year.
“Their value to the district is immeasurable and I am hopeful that the new pay scale will encourage more quality candidates to come join our winning team,” said Walt Martin, the district’s chief operations officer.
In a letter to bus drivers, Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks acknowledge the challenges faced by them during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I know that this has not been an easy time and that our bus drivers have served on the front lines — interacting, caring, and transporting students safely each and every school day,” the letter said.
Gwinnett is now hiring school bus drivers. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, with a safe driving record and a high school or equivalency diploma.