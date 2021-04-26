Gwinnett school district gives raises to bus drivers

The school district approved an increase of $1.90 per hour. Bus drivers now make between $17.63 and $24.98 per hour. Bus drivers will remain eligible for any cost of living or longevity increases the district approves for next school year.

“Their value to the district is immeasurable and I am hopeful that the new pay scale will encourage more quality candidates to come join our winning team,” said Walt Martin, the district’s chief operations officer.