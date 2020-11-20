Gwinnett school district delays second semester by one day

Explore More stories about Gwinnett County Public Schools

The district has also settled on a calendar for next school year after soliciting feedback from local school councils on three proposed options. Almost all schools selected the option that begins the school year Aug. 4 after seven days of pre-planning.

Students will return to class buildings in a staggered fashion over three days, in a process similar to the beginning of this school year, when the district staggered its in-person opening over three weeks.

“When we talk to staff at schools and principals, they enjoyed that and they thought it was very helpful,” Flynt said.

Six digital learning days are built into next year’s calendar, as well as a fall break, a new February break, a two-week winter break and a weeklong spring break. The year will end May 25, 2022.

Administrators did not plan out the next two school years, as they have done in the past.

“We’re still in a bit of a tumultuous time,” Flynt said.

For now, Flynt said the district is planning for next school year to be conducted fully in person, except for the designated digital learning days.

“We just don’t know what’s going to happen with the virus and the possible vaccines,” Flynt said. “We’ll see.”