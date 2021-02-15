Gwinnett school district buys 32,000 more student laptops

“As far as we know, every single family that did not have internet access was given or loaned a hotspot, and that loan is probably a permanent loan,” Wilbanks said Friday. “Hopefully, with that and the purchase of the additional Chromebooks, then there will be no one that really doesn’t have access.”

Families without computer or internet access for virtual learners should let their schools know, Wilbanks said.

“We’ll try to make sure that is taken care of,” he said.