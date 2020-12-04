Gwinnett school district asks legislators for more funding

“It’ll get you pretty soon,” he said. “That amount of money is going to touch schools.”

The district’s legislative priorities, which the school board approved just before Thanksgiving break, include funding for increased costs associated with the pandemic, such as personal protective equipment, virtual learning and other student services. The school district received about $32 million in emergency funding from the federal CARES Act for protective equipment, but the costs exceeded that amount, Wilbanks said.

The school district also asked legislators not to reduce the total amount of per-student funding that school districts receive although Gwinnett’s enrollment has dropped by about 3,000 students. Wilbanks estimated 75 percent of the decrease was in kindergarten, which is not mandatory in Georgia.

Kindergarteners struggle especially with digital learning, Wilbanks said.

“They need a relationship with teachers,” he said.

The school district also wants more state funding for early learning. In the past six to eight years, Wilbanks said, the number of children showing up for kindergarten academically unprepared has increased drastically.

“It’s a heavy lift for the kindergarten teachers,” Wilbanks said.

Other requests included increased funding for school counselors, social workers and transportation. Gwinnett buses about 137,000 students every day at a cost of $93 million, but the state only provided $5.8 million this year, Wilbanks said.