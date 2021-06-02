Gwinnett school board to discuss superintendent search in private

Members and Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks will convene at 1 p.m. at the district’s headquarters near Suwanee. They will complete a state-mandated training session on board norms and protocols before closing the meeting to discuss the search, according to a notice sent out per the state open meetings act.

The Georgia School Boards Association, which is handling the search, said last month 27 people applied to replace Wilbanks, whose last day is July 31. The agency said candidates will be interviewed this month.