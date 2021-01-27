X

Gwinnett school board hires two district-level leaders and a principal

Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education hired two district-level leaders and an elementary school principal. (AJC file photo)
By Alia Malik, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Gwinnett County Public Schools board of education recently hired two district-level administrators and an elementary school principal.

Jay Nebel, currently the executive director of the school system’s improvement initiative, was promoted to assistant superintendent for middle schools, replacing Peggy Goodman, who retired in December.

Nebel is a former principal of Sweetwater Middle School. He earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Tuoro University International and a specialist’s degree in educational administration and policy from the University of Georgia.

Nicole White, principal of Kanoheda Elementary School, will transition into the role of executive director of special education and psychological services for the school district. She replaces Paula Everett Truppi, who since October served as interim executive director.

White earned a doctoral degree in educational leadership from Argosy University.

Jennifer Clowers, assistant principal at Partee Elementary, was promoted to principal, succeeding Kelli McCain, who was recently named assistant superintendent for elementary schools. Clowers earned a master’s degree in adult education from Central Michigan University and a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Mercer University.

