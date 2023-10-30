Gwinnett police to hold another community meeting near Norcross

31 minutes ago

The Gwinnett Police Department on Thursday evening will hold a second community meeting at Universal Church near Norcross.

The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. The church’s address is 6081 Singleton Road, Norcross.

Spanish-speaking translators will be available.

Police Chief J.D. McClure and other officers will answer questions and address concerns from the community, according to the Gwinnett County website.

The first community meeting, in March, attracted a crowd of about 150 mainly Hispanic residents. They criticized the police department’s handling of open cases after a spike of youth killings and fatal overdoses in the county, saying police were overlooking their communities.

McClure has said he wants to build relationships and reassure residents that it’s not the job of police to check the immigration status of those reporting crimes.

Alia Pharr covers Gwinnett County.

