Gwinnett police taking applications for next citizens academy

The Gwinnett County Police Department is accepting applications until Feb. 10 for the next Citizens Police Academy.
Classes will take place Tuesday and Thursday nights from 6:30-9 p.m. from March 8 through May 5, according to the Gwinnett County website.
The academy’s mission is to inform residents about the police department and give an “in-depth, behind-the-scenes” look at how officers do their jobs, according to the website. The long list of topics includes crime prevention, criminal investigations, gangs and use of force.
Those interested in joining should complete an application. If applications are received after the deadline, they will be continued for future academy sessions, according to the county. Questions and applications can be emailed to Sgt. Eric Rooks at william.rooks@gwinnettcounty.com. Applications can also be mailed to P.O. Box 602, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.
About the Author