Gwinnett police seek suspect accused of following man home, stealing $9K at gunpoint

Gwinnett County police are trying to track down a suspect accused of following a man out of a Peachtree Corners gas station to his home and stealing more than $9,000 at gunpoint in mid-July.
Police released photos of the suspected robber at a Shell in the 6400 block of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard on Friday hoping the public could help identify the man and the vehicle used during the incident, Gwinnett Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.
Around 8:30 p.m. on July 21, a 32-year-old man parked his truck at the gas station and went inside to buy some cigarettes, a police report states. As he pulled out a bundle of $100 bills to pay, he noticed the man who was standing behind him in line leave the store and get into a beige Chevrolet Impala, he told police.
Not thinking too much about it, the man told police he got into his truck and began driving home.
As soon as the man pulled into his neighborhood, the driver of the Impala stopped him, the report states. The suspect got out of his car and walked toward the man, pointing a gun at him and ordering him to hand over a Coach book bag found in the truck, according to police.
The bag had the man’s U.S. passport, a wallet, debit card, credit card, $9,200 in cash, his driver’s license and an iPhone 12, the report reveals.
About six months ago, Peachtree Corners was the site of a robbery in which $60,000 was taken from a parked car. Two men followed the victim from a bank in Doraville, where they noticed the businessman made a large withdrawal, police said in February. The businessman then parked at an office building in Peachtree Corners and the two suspected robbers were caught on video smashing the window and taking the money.
Winderweedle said the two incidents are not believed to be connected.
Anyone with information on the July 21 incident is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.