Gwinnett police seek suspect accused of following man home, stealing $9K at gunpoint

The bag had the man’s U.S. passport, a wallet, debit card, credit card, $9,200 in cash, his driver’s license and an iPhone 12, the report reveals.

About six months ago, Peachtree Corners was the site of a robbery in which $60,000 was taken from a parked car. Two men followed the victim from a bank in Doraville, where they noticed the businessman made a large withdrawal, police said in February. The businessman then parked at an office building in Peachtree Corners and the two suspected robbers were caught on video smashing the window and taking the money.

Winderweedle said the two incidents are not believed to be connected.

Anyone with information on the July 21 incident is asked to contact Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

