Gwinnett police seek ID of woman after skull found in woods

After a woman's skull was found in April in Gwinnett County, a GBI artist created this rendering of what she may have looked like.
Credit: Kelly Lawson / GBI

News | 46 minutes ago
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Gwinnett County investigators hope an artist’s rendering will help identify a woman whose skull was found in the woods in April, police said Thursday.

On April 11, officers were called to the 2700 block of Hamilton Mill Road. Behind some woods, they located a human skull, according to the Gwinnett police department.

A forensic examination led investigators to believe the skull was that of either a white or mixed-race woman between the ages of 20 and 35. A GBI artist then created a sketch of what the woman may have looked like.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

