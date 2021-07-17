Gwinnett police officer arrested on felony theft charge

Sgt. Kenneth Brad Everson, 48, of Cumming, is charged with felony theft by taking, misdemeanor theft by taking and violating his oath of office, online jail records show. Everson was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail Thursday evening and released on $5,700 bond shortly after midnight Friday.

Everson was scheduled to retire at the end of July, Channel 2 Action News reported. Investigators are still working to compile an incident report which will be released early next week, Gwinnett police spokesman Sgt. J.R. Richter said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.