Gwinnett police officer arrested on felony theft charge

Sgt. Brad Everson was arrested on felony theft charges just weeks before he planned to retire from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Credit: AJC File

By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

A veteran officer of the Gwinnett County Police Department was arrested on multiple charges Thursday, including felony theft.

Sgt. Kenneth Brad Everson, 48, of Cumming, is charged with felony theft by taking, misdemeanor theft by taking and violating his oath of office, online jail records show. Everson was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail Thursday evening and released on $5,700 bond shortly after midnight Friday.

Everson was scheduled to retire at the end of July, Channel 2 Action News reported. Investigators are still working to compile an incident report which will be released early next week, Gwinnett police spokesman Sgt. J.R. Richter said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Everson is a 25-year veteran of Gwinnett law enforcement, starting as a sheriff’s deputy in 1996 before moving to the county police department in 2001, according to his LinkedIn profile. He was promoted to sergeant in 2012. Everson completed his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration at Georgia College & State University and also holds a master’s degree in business administration, per his LinkedIn profile.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

