Gwinnett police investigating double homicide in Norcross

Two men were shot dead in the parking lot of a Norcross shopping plaza along Jimmy Carter Boulevard early Saturday morning.
Gwinnett County police are now investigating the deadly shooting and asking for tips from the public to solve the case.
According to a news release, officers were called to the shooting at the Cedar Village Shopping Center in the 5200 block of Jimmy Carter Boulevard around 12:30 a.m.
Police arrived and found the two victims. One of the men was already dead. The other was transported to a hospital, where he died from his wounds, according to police.
Homicide detectives were on scene and are working to learn the timeline of events as well as the details the led to the shooting.
Police have identified both victims, but did not immediately release their names, pending next of kin notification.
No suspect information was available,
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300.
Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
