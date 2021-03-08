Gwinnett police ID 18-year-old found shot to death in apartment breezeway

Gwinnett County police have identified an 18-year-old who was found shot to death in the breezeway of a Norcross-area apartment building over the weekend.
Investigators said Desmon Wright was killed at the Las Palmas Apartments along Seasons Parkway early Saturday. Officers were sent to the complex shortly after 3 a.m. when someone reported a shooting, Gwinnett police said in an emailed statement. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe Wright was shot by a resident of the apartment community after an argument escalated. Police said the details of what led to the incident are still under investigation, but the shooter is “being cooperative with investigators.”
No charges have been filed in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also remain anonymous, and be eligible for a cash reward, by contacting Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.