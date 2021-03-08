Gwinnett police ID 18-year-old found shot to death in apartment breezeway

Investigators said Desmon Wright was killed at the Las Palmas Apartments along Seasons Parkway early Saturday. Officers were sent to the complex shortly after 3 a.m. when someone reported a shooting, Gwinnett police said in an emailed statement. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene.

Explore Man found shot to death in breezeway of Gwinnett apartment building

Investigators believe Wright was shot by a resident of the apartment community after an argument escalated. Police said the details of what led to the incident are still under investigation, but the shooter is “being cooperative with investigators.”