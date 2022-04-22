Gwinnett Place team releases two proposals for mall redevelopment

Bike and pedestrian lanes would be added to Ring Road, which surrounds the mall. It would connect to nearby parks and the Gwinnett County Transit Center northwest of the site.

One of the proposals envisions the site as a mixed-use town center, while the other, more ambitious proposal calls it a “cultural district.”

The town center proposal would have 2,400 housing units in buildings mostly three or four stories tall, 25,000 square feet of office space and 50,000 square feet of retail.

The cultural district would contain more residential units, in buildings four to six stories high on average, and twice as much office and retail space. It would have a cultural center with space for performances, events, classrooms, an international library, a language lab, nonprofit offices and incubator space for food service businesses. It would have structured parking and would develop at a faster pace.

The cultural district proposal would be more attractive to visitors from outside the Gwinnett area but require more public investment, said Allison Stewart-Harris, community planning manager for Vanasse Hangen Brustlin, the firm leading the revitalization strategy.

“We want to make sure people will also see the financial side of that,” Stewart-Harris said.

The final plan should contain housing for a variety of income levels, including “workforce housing” for families with modest incomes and possibly subsidized housing developed by nonprofits with county assistance, Williams said.

The Gwinnett Place Community Improvement District will display the two designs Friday and Saturday at the International Night Market at 330 Town Center Ave. in Suwanee.

The public can see more information and weigh in online at https://gwinnettplacetobe.com/home/our-voices/

Based on feedback, both proposals will be consolidated into a single draft plan, which will be presented again to the public at the May 14 cultural festival at Gwinnett Place.

The county commission, which is also studying how to develop the site equitably, will have the final word on the plan.

The revitalization strategy should be finished by September, but malls often take at least a decade to redevelop, Gwinnett Place CID Executive Director Joe Allen said.

Gwinnett Place quickly grew popular after its 1984 opening, attracting more businesses to the surrounding area, which for a time became the county’s unofficial downtown. The mall, like others nationwide, has declined in the past two decades. Past proposals for its redevelopment included high rises, a cricket stadium and small farmsteads surrounded by a moat.

The area around the mall is now among the state’s most diverse. Census tracts within 2 miles of the mall were nearly evenly divided between Hispanic, Black, White and Asian American residents two years ago, with each group making up 20-30% of the area population.

Art Sheldon, 67, moved a mile away from the mall in 1995 when it was still active and busy, with five major department stores.

“I moved here because the mall was here and it was good to live near shopping,” he said.

As he got older, Sheldon said, he needed to shop less. At the open house, he agreed with the site team’s conclusion that the area is already oversaturated with retail.

“I’m looking at, hopefully, a lot of office and employment,” he said. “That’s the main thing. The other thing is affordable housing.”