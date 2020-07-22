Gwinnett OKs $500K settlement with woman hit by officer on I-85

The board on Tuesday approved the claim for Sarah Wood, who said she was left with a brain injury after Officer Todd Ramsey hit her April 1, 2019.

Wood was driving 6 mph on the interstate about 5:30 p.m. when Ramsey slammed his patrol car into her Kia Sorento at 68 mph, officials previously said. The Hoschton resident was in a coma for four weeks and amassed more than $500,000 worth of medical bills.