Gwinnett OKs $500K settlement with woman hit by officer on I-85

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners agreed to pay a $500,000 settlement to a woman who was seriously injured when a police officer rear-ended her SUV on I-85 last year.
The board on Tuesday approved the claim for Sarah Wood, who said she was left with a brain injury after Officer Todd Ramsey hit her April 1, 2019.
Wood was driving 6 mph on the interstate about 5:30 p.m. when Ramsey slammed his patrol car into her Kia Sorento at 68 mph, officials previously said. The Hoschton resident was in a coma for four weeks and amassed more than $500,000 worth of medical bills.
“I was sitting in traffic and pretty much the next thing I knew, I woke up in the hospital,” Wood previously said. “I don’t remember anything after that.”
Two other vehicles were involved in the crash, but no one in those vehicles was seriously injured, AJC.com previously reported.
An internal police investigation found that a “Grand Theft Auto” gameplay video from YouTube was playing on Ramsey’s onboard computer terminal before and during the crash. It is unknown if he was watching the video during the crash.
Ramsey was cited for following too closely before later being demoted.
