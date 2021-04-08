Gwinnett man stabbed dog in eye with screwdriver, police say

A Gwinnett County man is accused of killing a small dog by stabbing it in the eye with a screwdriver, according to Cobb County police.
Noradino Riveria, 36, killed the dog early Sunday at a Smyrna-area home, his arrest warrant states.
“Said accused grabbed a small dog and began to punch and strangle the animal,” Riveria’s warrant states. “Said accused then grabbed a screwdriver and stabbed the animal in the eye causing it to die.”
Riveria was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals. No motive for the assault was included in his warrant.
On Thursday, Riveria remained in the Cobb jail, where he was being held on $10,000 bond, booking records show.