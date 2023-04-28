Gwinnett man sentenced in Jan. 6 plea deal

Of the 23 people with Georgia ties charged in the Jan. 6 investigation, 20 have either pleaded guilty or have been found guilty at trial.

In his sentencing, Gould attempted to distance himself from the violence and disorder of that day.

“I didn’t get anything that I expected out of going to Washington, DC,” he said. “I don’t agree with anything that happened that day.”

Gould went to Washington with friend Jonathan David Laurens, also of Duluth, who received an identical sentence in a hearing last June. The pair were among the first to enter the building when rioters broke open an exterior door on the Senate wing.

According to court records, Gould made his way through the Capitol to the door of the House before turning down the hall. He entered the Rayburn Reception Room where he snapped a selfie in the ornate mirror that he then texted to Laurens.

“Can you see me in the mirror?” he wrote.

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

In a brief submitted before sentencing, Gould’s attorney, Peter Cooper, painted his client as an unwitting accomplice to the riot who had fallen victim to Trump’s message that he was cheated out of the White House, which was amplified by right-wing media. That message of political grievance was an “incredibly powerful narcotic,” he wrote.

“There is no question that Mr. Gould carries a lot of remorse for what happened that day,” Cooper told the judge during the hearing.

In the state’s brief, Collyer wrote that Gould knew what he was doing when he entered the Capitol.

“As Gould approached the door, he would have observed the windows were broken and an alarm would have been audible. After entering, he observed people ramming doors and being antagonistic,” Collyer wrote. “Still, he proceeded further into the building.”

In interviews with the FBI, Gould downplayed his involvement, even claiming police allowed rioters to enter the Capitol, but surveillance video showed Gould among the crowd pushing past a line of police attempting to stop rioters from entering.

“Mr. Gould knows, in retrospect, that police were not letting people in,” Cooper said.

Along with probation, Contreras sentenced Gould to 60 hours of community service and a $500 fine. The judge noted that a larger fine was not feasible. While Gould is employed, “his income is modest and expenses are many,” the judge said.