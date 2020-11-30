Gwinnett man, 46, killed in motorcycle crash in Dacula

Investigators believe John Mathews was traveling south on Braselton Highway in Dacula shortly after 6:30 p.m. when he locked his brakes to avoid hitting a vehicle in front of him. Mathews was thrown from the bike and died at the scene, according to spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn.

Explore 24 killed on Georgia roads during Thanksgiving weekend

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, Flynn said.