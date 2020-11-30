X

Gwinnett man, 46, killed in motorcycle crash in Dacula

John Mathews, 46, died after being thrown from his motorcycle Friday night in Dacula, according to police.
Credit: Gwinnett County police

News | 59 minutes ago
By Alexis Stevens, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A 46-year-old Dacula man was killed in a motorcycle crash Friday, according to Gwinnett County police.

Investigators believe John Mathews was traveling south on Braselton Highway in Dacula shortly after 6:30 p.m. when he locked his brakes to avoid hitting a vehicle in front of him. Mathews was thrown from the bike and died at the scene, according to spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, Flynn said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Gwinnett detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.

