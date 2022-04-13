Gwinnett K-9 officers get new vests in honor of fallen comrade

The county commission earlier this year accepted a donation of almost $11,000 from the Georgia Police K9 Foundation for the vests, which are made to protect dogs’ vital organs. They are crafted from the same material as ballistic vests for human officers, according to a county news release.

The donation will outfit the entire K-9 unit and replace vests that are soon to expire, Chief of Police J.D. McClure wrote in a memo to the county business manager.