Gwinnett hires firm for new transit study

Gwinnett received four proposals for the transit study and conducted interviews with two finalists before awarding Foursquare the contract of nearly $1.5 million, paid for by capital transit funds. The Gwinnett Transit Advisory Board also voted unanimously earlier this month to award the contract to Foursquare.

The company has worked with local agencies including MARTA, Atlanta-Regional Transit Link and the Atlanta Regional Commission.

Foursquare proposed a goal of providing 35% of its contract work to minority firms, said China Thomas, transit capital projects director for the Gwinnett Department of Transportation.

The county is seeking proposals for a separate long-term comprehensive transportation plan that would also look at vehicles, sidewalks and bicycles, Cooksey said.

“We’ll coordinate the efforts so that we aren’t flooding people with requests for information,” he said.

The last transit development plan, called Connect Gwinnett, resulted in a failed MARTA referendum in 2019. Voters rejected a 1% sales tax increase that would have funded a Norcross station on MARTA’s Gold Line, added bus rapid transit and expanded bus service. The failed 2020 referendum would have extended the Gold Line into Gwinnett but limited MARTA’s involvement.

Gwinnett voters also rejected MARTA in 1971 and 1990.