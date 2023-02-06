X
Dark Mode Toggle

Gwinnett, Gateway85 CID begin engineering Beaver Ruin interchange

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently approved an agreement with the Gateway85 Community Improvement District for preliminary engineering on improvements to the Interstate 85 interchange with Beaver Ruin Road, also known as State Route 378.

Left and right turn lanes will be added to on and off ramps, increasing the traffic volume the intersection can handle, according to the State Road and Tollway Authority. A southbound lane on Beaver Ruin will be extended 1,100 feet through Shackleford Road. The project will reduce delays and backups on Beaver Ruin and the interstate, according to the SRTA.

ExploreGwinnett commuters stuck on I-85 for nearly 3 hours after tractor-trailer crash

The preliminary engineering phase of the project is expected to cost nearly $337,000 and the construction phase is estimated to cost nearly $1.5 million, according to the county.

Gateway85 CID will reimburse the county up to $150,000 in engineering costs and $600,000 in construction costs using SRTA grant funding, according to the agreement. The county’s financial contribution comes from the special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) program voters approved to begin in 2017.

ExploreMore stories about Gwinnett County

The county will finish engineering the project by July 2024, according to the agreement.

About the Author

Follow Alia Malik on twitter

Alia Malik covers Gwinnett County.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Atlanta CBS affiliate WANF interrupts Grammy 50th anniversary hip-hop medley with ads7h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Leaders restate their case for (and against) Atlanta training center
1h ago

Credit: cus

Homebuyers lured by dip in mortgage rates still higher than a year ago
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Antisemitic flyers found in several metro Atlanta Jewish neighborhoods
14h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

Antisemitic flyers found in several metro Atlanta Jewish neighborhoods
14h ago

Credit: Courtesy photo

The Jolt: Antisemitic flyer targets Jewish sponsor of hate crime bill, others
57m ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New Fulton curfew limited, but exemplary
1m ago
Mayor’s office revives Atlanta’s ‘Clean Energy Advisory Board’
Microsoft pauses plans for 90-acre Westside hub, leaving land in limbo
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Grammy Awards on Sunday: How to watch
23h ago
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
The Jolt: GOP senators renew push for Clarence Thomas statue at Capitol
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top