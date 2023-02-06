Gwinnett, Gateway85 CID begin engineering Beaver Ruin interchange

The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners recently approved an agreement with the Gateway85 Community Improvement District for preliminary engineering on improvements to the Interstate 85 interchange with Beaver Ruin Road, also known as State Route 378.
Left and right turn lanes will be added to on and off ramps, increasing the traffic volume the intersection can handle, according to the State Road and Tollway Authority. A southbound lane on Beaver Ruin will be extended 1,100 feet through Shackleford Road. The project will reduce delays and backups on Beaver Ruin and the interstate, according to the SRTA.
The preliminary engineering phase of the project is expected to cost nearly $337,000 and the construction phase is estimated to cost nearly $1.5 million, according to the county.
Gateway85 CID will reimburse the county up to $150,000 in engineering costs and $600,000 in construction costs using SRTA grant funding, according to the agreement. The county’s financial contribution comes from the special purpose local option sales tax (SPLOST) program voters approved to begin in 2017.
The county will finish engineering the project by July 2024, according to the agreement.
