Gwinnett, Gateway85 CID begin engineering Beaver Ruin interchange

Left and right turn lanes will be added to on and off ramps, increasing the traffic volume the intersection can handle, according to the State Road and Tollway Authority. A southbound lane on Beaver Ruin will be extended 1,100 feet through Shackleford Road. The project will reduce delays and backups on Beaver Ruin and the interstate, according to the SRTA.

The preliminary engineering phase of the project is expected to cost nearly $337,000 and the construction phase is estimated to cost nearly $1.5 million, according to the county.